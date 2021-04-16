LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Virgin Hotels Las Vegas announced Friday that it will hold a casting call for a variety of seasonal positions at the resort pool and dayclub next week.
Auditions will be held inside the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Thursday, April 22 and Friday, April 23 beginning at 10 a.m., according to a news release.
The property says open positions include:
- Servers and model servers
- Bartenders and model bartenders
- Apprentice bartenders
- Model barbacks
- Cabana bottle runners
- Deck attendants
- Food runners
- Bussers
- Cooks
- Stewards
- Cashiers
- Lifeguards (must be 16 or older)
- Management positions also available
Applicants should apply first at www.virginhotelslv.com/careers.
The release notes that all applicants for the server, bartender, barback, runner, busser, deck attendant and lifeguard positions are asked to arrive dressed in swim attire, while all other applicants can be dressed in a summer casual attire. Headshots and resumes are not mandatory, but applicants can bring them if available, the company said.
According to the release, face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.
Employment is contingent upon successful completion of background and non-TCH drug screening, according to Virgin Hotels. For additional information, interested applicants should email talent@vh-lv.com or visit www.virginhotelslv.com/careers.
