LAS VEGAS -- While construction of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas remains on schedule, the company announced Friday that it is "carefully evaluating" its previously announced fall opening date amid the pandemic.
“Construction of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas remains on schedule and the operations team is expected to receive the keys to the property in early November,” Richard “Boz” Bosworth, President and CEO of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, said in a news release. “However, due to current COVID-19 regulations, market conditions and recent event and convention cancellations, the ownership group is carefully evaluating the previously announced Fall 2020 opening date. The ownership group expects to have a date identified by mid-September at which time we will provide full details.”
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will feature 1,505 suites in three towers: Ruby, Opal and Canyon.
The property will be home to the first tribal casino in Las Vegas, Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, a 60,000-square-foot casino, operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, the release notes.
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will also offer more than 130,000 square feet of meeting and convention spaces and will be home to over five acres of poolside and outdoor venues amidst a desert landscape, including The Event Lawn, a 13,000 square foot outdoor entertainment space for concerts, private parties and events.
