LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A Reno family who had a brush with viral fame is using the power of social media again to encourage families to do some good together. The Wilkerson’s are asking families to use their newfound free time to pick up trash. They’re calling it the "Corona Trash Challenge."
Carter Wilkerson, 18, rose to viral fame three years ago after his tweet beat out Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscars selfie for the most re-tweeted post. In the post, Wilkerson asked Wendy’s fast food chain for a year’s supply of chicken nuggets. The Wendy’s Twitter account said the teen would need 18 million retweets to make it happen. Lucky for Carter, the internet came through.
Instead of relishing his Twitter fame from college, the now 18-year-old is back home with family thanks to the coronavirus. All under one roof once again, the family decided to bring back a tradition, picking up trash.
“I kind of dreaded it as a kid when my dad was like, 'hey let's go pick up trash,' but normally afterwards it was always such a rewarding feeling,” Carter said.
Carter and his family have since picked up a bag of trash each since being back together.
"The challenge is to have as many people in the world really, not just the United States, pick up as much trash as they can,” said J Wilkerson, Carter’s father. "This is a chance to get outside. Get your social distance from other people and pick up some trash and do some things that are good."
The Wilkersons said they’ll be picking up trash everyday until the coronavirus outbreak is contained.
