LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several past Nevada governors have teamed up with current Gov. Sisolak on a public service announcement to encourage people to stay home for Nevada during the COIVD-19 crisis.
According to a news release from Nevada Health Response, the 30-second PSA features Robert "Bob" List, Bob Miller, Richard Bryan, Brian Sandoval and Steve Sisolak.
"Each governor recorded their spot while staying home and practicing aggressive social distancing protocols," the release said.
WATCH THE PSA BELOW:
Thank you to our Nevada governors for creating this PSA! Robert (Bob) List, Bob Miller, Richard Bryan, Brian Sandoval and @GovSisolak want you to #StayHomeForNevada pic.twitter.com/5xVH79J7a4— @NVHealthResponse (@NVHealthRespon1) March 24, 2020
