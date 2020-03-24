Virus Outbreak-Nevada

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak responds to a question during a news conference at the Sawyer State Building in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several past Nevada governors have teamed up with current Gov. Sisolak on a public service announcement to encourage people to stay home for Nevada during the COIVD-19 crisis.

According to a news release from Nevada Health Response, the 30-second PSA features Robert "Bob" List, Bob Miller, Richard Bryan, Brian Sandoval and Steve Sisolak.

"Each governor recorded their spot while staying home and practicing aggressive social distancing protocols," the release said.

