LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police SWAT Sgt. Tom "TJ" Jenkins said in an interview that not taking the coronavirus seriously and being against masks led him to spend several days in the hospital very sick with COVID-19.
Sgt. Jenkins, a 28-year veteran of LVMPD, opened up about his experience battling COVID-19 in an interview that the department shared on YouTube.
According to the video, Sgt. Jenkins tested positive for COVID-19 on June 24. "To me it was just the flu. I was going to sit at home, stay isolated, in five or six days I would be back at work ready to go," he said in the interview. "How wrong was I?"
Sgt. Jenkins said on July 1 he "couldn't breathe anymore" and drove himself to UMC. He said he was admitted and spent "approximately" eight or nine days in the hospital.
Sgt. Jenkins said in the video that if someone would told him that getting the COVID-19 vaccine would have prevented him from one day of what we experienced battling the virus, he would say "get all three of the shots."
As of July 20, 48% of LVMPD employees have been fully vaccinated, the department said in an email Friday.
