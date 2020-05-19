LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Venetian Resort on the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday that it will now take reservations for arrivals beginning June 1, the date it anticipates opening its doors to the public.
According to a news release, the Venetian tower will be the first available with the Palazzo tower following at a later date.
"We continue to adhere to guidance provided by federal, state and local authorities including the Southern Nevada Health District, Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and the Nevada Gaming Control Board," the property said in the release.
Upon reopening, guests can expect a full-service casino, more than a dozen restaurants, a renovated pool deck and retail outlets.
The Venetian says that as it prepares for reopening, it will be performing COVID-19 testing on all employees over a two-week period.
The Venetian is also announcing a new community initiative called the "Share the Love" program, which will donate thousands of free nights to frontline "community heroes" and first responders in the fight against COVID-19, according to the release. For every suite booked through the program, the Venetian says it will donate a free night to be used by a first responder or community hero as a thank you to those who have been on the front lines.
The resort has pledged to donate up to 50,000 nights through the "Share the Love" program, according to the Venetian. For more information, visit: venetian.com/sharethelove.
