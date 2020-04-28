LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip announced reopening protocols Tuesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing a mask to guests, practicing social distancing on casino floors and conducting thermal screening at hotel-casino entrances.
The Venetian made the announcement with no reopening date in sight, as the resort has canceled all reservations through May 31.
The Venetian Clean Initiative details more than 800 initiatives that would take place during reopening including cleaning and COVID-19 screening protocols.
Some of the details of the initiative include:
- Thermal cameras at every resort entry point, with secondary screening of anyone reading 100.4 degrees or more. Those confirmed with a high temperature will be referred for medical treatment.
- Hospital-grade disinfectant and UV lights will be used in high-touch areas and items like bell carts and luggage.
- Providing a face mask for all guests. Guests can also use their own face mask, though masks that obscure the whole face are prohibited. Every guest suite will also receive gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.
- Emergency Medical Technicians on site 24 hours a day.
When it comes to social distancing, the Venetian said it will promote distancing on the casino floor, at pools, at meeting spaces and in restaurants.
- Hotel desks and offices will abide by six feet of social distance.
- Guest queuing areas, like front desk lines or taxi lines, will have markings to encourage social distancing.
- Hotel elevators will be limiting to four people at a time.
- Gondola rides will be capped at four riders.
- All restaurants and bars will have reduced seating.
- Meeting and convention areas will have seating separated to accommodate social distancing.
- Pool seating will be rearranged to accommodate distancing between groups.
The Venetian's full reopening plan can be found online.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Business needs to remember, if you make it miserable for your customers they WILL NOT be back. No, I am not wearing a useless paper mask while gambling.
