LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials hope to reopen The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip in June, according to a statement from Las Vegas Sands.
Though the team doesn't give an exact date, the company said they hope to reopen sometime in June with strict health and safety guidelines.
"Our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our Team Members and visitors," the statement read. "Although a re-opening date of The Venetian Resort has not been set, we are working hard to be as prepared as possible for the day we welcome our guests."
A spokesperson for Las Vegas Sands said the company plans on paying employees through the reopening date.
Additionally, the company announced it will offer free coronavirus testing for employees starting Monday. Team members and immediate household members ages 13 and older can qualify for testing.
The company said they would cover the cost of testing, even if an employee is not enrolled in the company-issued healthcare plan.
Full statement from Las Vegas Sands:
Our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our Team Members and visitors. Although a re-opening date of The Venetian Resort has not been set, we are working hard to be as prepared as possible for the day we welcome our guests.
Starting Monday May 11, The Venetian will begin Covid-19 testing for all Team Members. The tests will be administered at the Venetian Resort by the Wellness Group and PMH Laboratory, Inc. Team Members and immediate household members, 13 and over, will have access to these tests. All physical distancing protocols will be observed throughout the testing process. The full cost of the Covid-19 testing is being paid for by Las Vegas Sands Corp., even if a Team Member or immediate household member does not have Las Vegas Sands Corp. medical insurance.
We want to create a safe and healthy environment for our visitors and Team Members. Additionally, we believe it is critical for all Team Members to be well-informed about their health. At this time we are exploring multiple options for ongoing testing.
We are pleased to share that we plan to continue to pay our Team Members until our anticipated re-opening in June. We will also continue our program to provide emergency pay for employees of several of our partner restaurants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.