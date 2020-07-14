LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Venetian Resort is again giving back to essential frontline "community heroes" and first responders by offering a complimentary night stay at the property.
According to a news release, the Venetian's Share the LOVE program provides guests a chance to book a stay and either Give LOVE, as a thank you to those who have been on the front lines battling the coronavirus pandemic, or Get LOVE, a chance for first responders and community heroes to receive a complimentary night.
Through the Give LOVE offer, according to the release, guests will receive up to 25% off and the resort will donate a complimentary suite night to eligible first responders and other community heroes, up to 50,000 suite nights in total.
As part of the "Get LOVE" offer, essential community workers and first responders receive a complimentary suite night when they stay a minimum of two nights. The news release says that the most expensive night booked will be covered by the hotel and additional nights will be available at the resort's "highly discounted" friends and family rate.
“The Share the LOVE program adds another element to a Las Vegas getaway, by providing a well-deserved break for our nation’s community heroes,” said George Markantonis, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Venetian Resort. “When you choose to stay at The Venetian through the Give LOVE offer, you will be donating a room to someone who has selflessly given of themselves. As we open our doors, we are honoring the people that have carried us through this tremendous time.”
The Venetian says that community heroes who reserve a complimentary night through this offer will also receive special perks at check-in, including discounts at resort restaurants, retail outlets and other attractions.
According to the Venetian, first responders and other essential workers include, but are not limited to, employees from the below services & sectors:
- Military, Fire services, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services & public safety agencies
- Healthcare services
- Businesses or organizations that provide food, shelter, or critical social services for disadvantaged populations
- Public utilities
- Trash collection
- Home maintenance/repair services
- Auto repair services & trucking service centers
- Grocery stores, supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience & discount stores
- Pharmacies, healthcare operations, & biomedical facilities
- Post offices & shipping outlets
- Gas stations & truck stops
- Banks & financial institutions
- Veterinary services & pet stores
- Laundromats & dry cleaners
- Food processing
- Agriculture, livestock & feed mills
- Logistics & Supply Chain Operations: Warehousing, storage, distribution, and supply-chain related operations
- Public transportation
- Air transportation
- Essential stays in hotels, commercial lodging, dormitories, shelters, and homeless encampments
- Educators, childcare centers and daycares
- Mortuary and funeral services
The Share the LOVE program offers are available to book through Aug. 31 for stays through Dec. 29, 2020.
If you are ready to book or have additional questions, the Venetian asks that you contact Resort Services at 866-275-9040 and mention offer code JEAGET to see if you qualify. Visit Venetian.com/ShareTheLove for more information.
The resort will donate up to 50,000 nights to community heroes who have made an impact during the pandemic. Since it launched the Share the Love program in May, the Venetian says it has donated more than 30,000 complimentary stays to first responders and other essential community heroes.
