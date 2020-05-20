LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- From teachers to trash collectors and grocery store workers, the Venetian is honoring first responders and essential workers with a complimentary night stay as part of its "Share the Love" program.
As part of the initiative, essential workers can enjoy a free night for a stay through Dec. 29, 2020. The resort says there is no nightly minimum stay. If the essential worker would like to add any additional nights, they will be at its "Friends & Family" rate.
Per the Venetian, first responders and other essential workers include employees from the following services & sectors:
- Fire services, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services & public safety agencies
- Healthcare services
- Businesses or organizations that provide food, shelter, or critical social services for disadvantaged populations
- Public utilities
- Trash collection
- Home maintenance/repair services
- Auto repair services & trucking service centers
- Grocery stores, supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience & discount stores
- Pharmacies, healthcare operations, & biomedical facilities
- Post offices & shipping outlets
- Gas stations & truck stops
- Banks & financial institutions
- Veterinary services & pet stores
- Laundromats & dry cleaners
- Food processing
- Agriculture, livestock & feed mills
- Logistics & Supply Chain Operations: Warehousing, storage, distribution, and supply-chain related operations
- Public transportation
- Air transportation
- Essential stays in hotels, commercial lodging, dormitories, shelters, and homeless encampments
- Educators, childcare centers and daycares
Those interested must call 866.275.9040 to take advantage of the free room for essential workers.
Visit venetian.com/sharethelove for more information on the program.
