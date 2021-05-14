LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip announced that fully vaccinated guests will not be required to wear masks on the property, effective 2 p.m. Friday, while in most areas of the resort.
According to a statement from Las Vegas Sands, at this time, team members of the Venetian Resort are still required to wear a company-issued face mask while on property.
The company's full statement can be read below:
In response to guidance from the state of Nevada and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully vaccinated guests will not be required to wear a face mask, effective 2 p.m. today, while in most areas of The Venetian Resort. At this time, Team Members of The Venetian Resort are still required to wear a company-issued face masks while on property.
