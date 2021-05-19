LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Venetian Resort on the Las Vegas Strip is hosting a career fair May 26-27.
According to a news release, the Venetian is looking to fill approximately 300 positions.
Positions include:
- Housekeepers
- Valets
- Lifeguards
- Security Officers
- Cage Cashiers
- Cleaning Specialists
- Disinfectant Attendants
- Nightlife Hosts and Bussers
- Baristas
- In-Suite Dining Sales Agents
According to The Venetian, applicants are encouraged to dress professionally, and job offers may be offered on the spot.
Applicants may apply online no later than end of day Monday, May 24 at careers.sands.com to receive a scheduled time to interview on-site.
Walk-in interviews will not be available, the release notes.
Held in The Venetian's Titian Ballroom, applicants will receive a scheduled time to interview between the following times:
- Wednesday, May 26 from 8:00 a.m. – noon and 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- Thursday, May 27 from 8:00 a.m. – noon and 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.
