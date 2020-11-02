LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip is welcoming back the return of live entertainment at the property with a new holiday show.
According to a news release, "This is Christmas" will debut at the Venetian Theatre beginning Nov. 27.
The production is described as a holiday show with a "stellar cast of Broadway stars and 'American Idol' finalists."
According to the release, "This is Christmas" will feature performances from "American Idol" season 2 finalist Lou Gazzara, award-winning Broadway star Randal Keith, Las Vegas performer Jaclyn McSpadden, master magician Ben Stone, "American Idol" season 3 finalist Jasmine Trias, "American Idol" season 5 semi-finalist Laura Suzanne Wright, and acclaimed director, producer and performer Eric Jordan Young.
Tickets ranging in price from $69.95 to $99.95, plus applicable fees, go on sale to the public Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets will be available for purchase online at Venetian.com or Ticketmaster.com, in person at any Venetian or Palazzo Box Office, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.
The Venetian provided the following show schedule:
- Friday, November 27, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Saturday, November 28, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Sunday, November 29, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Friday, December 4, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Saturday, December 5, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Sunday, December 6, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Friday, December 11, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Saturday, December 12, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Sunday, December 13, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Friday, December 18, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Saturday, December 19, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Sunday, December 20, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Friday, December 25, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Saturday, December 26, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Sunday, December 27, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
