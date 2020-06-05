LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Now that several casinos have reopened, visitors say they are coming back to Las Vegas not so much for the gambling, nightlife or fine dining, but to feel normal again.
"It's time to get back into the normal routine of life. We don’t live in fear of coronavirus and we're just ready to get our lives back to normal," said visitor Suzanne Gaus.
Her husband Curtis, a school principal in Jacksonville, Florida feels much the same way.
"We're hoping it's not quite as busy as normal so we can enjoy it a little bit," said Curtis Gaus.
Some said they were coming to celebrate their birthdays or to visit family members they have not seen in months.
However, the Las Vegas atmosphere of hospitality and entertainment is still a huge draw to visitors on the first weekend of casinos reopening.
"We're out here celebrating, it's our first time in Vegas so we are trying to turn up and have a great time," said Tremaine Green of Stockton, California.
A spokesperson for McCarran International said the airport will see approximately 190 incoming flights Friday.
