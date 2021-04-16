LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People are coming to Nevada from across the country not to gamble, but to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Southern Nevada Health District released statistics showing people from other states, including Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam, have come to Nevada for their COVID-19 vaccine.
Since Nevada started giving out the vaccine, more than 57,000 people who don’t live in the state have come for a vaccine. State officials said vaccinations are a federal program and people from out of state are welcome.
It is a big topic of discussion on the "Las Vegas Vaccine Hunter" Facebook page. Can you get the vaccine if you are from out of town? People asking, “What do you think about the vaccination of tourists?” Local posters seem to be unclear about what is allowed.
The SNHD said proof of residency is not required to get vaccinated and people can come from anywhere in the U.S.
Out-of-towners who may not have been able to get a vaccine in their state have taken their shot to get the shot.
As on Monday, more than 14,000 people from California, nearly 3,500 from Arizona and 2,400 from Utah have been vaccinated in Nevada.
Last week, nearly 2,800 people came from California to be vaccinated.
On the state’s website to sign up for a vaccine, there is now an abundance of appointments. International visitors are not eligible to receive the vaccine, but people who live here who are undocumented are encouraged to do so.
