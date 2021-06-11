LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas soccer team survived the coronavirus pandemic, but suffered a greater loss with the passing of their head coach.
The Vegas United soccer team overcame challenges this past year. Players on the team battled distance learning, no school sports and isolation from friends. The team also lost head coach Jeff Bush to COVID-19.
“It hit us all really hard. We were all hoping and praying every practice, every game for something good to happen. But it didn’t go well” said Vegas United soccer player Vanessa Celis.
Following Coach Bush's passing, the team put all their pain and grief into their next tournament and won the Mayor’s Cup Championship.
“It was so emotional at the end. We gave the Championship trophy to Coach Jeff’s wife Annie and told her this belonged to him and it needed to go home with her family. It was the most emotional moment I’ve ever had on a soccer field” said Tyler Bayne who took over for Coach Jeff.
After Vegas United won the Mayor’s Cup Championship, Coach Tyler wrote a message on the team’s Facebook page.
“For Coach Jeff, I know you are proud of them as you look down on the pitch, as I am. Thank you for all that you’ve done with each and every one of them, and know that I will do my very best to continue your legacy. They will be in good hands," the message said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.