LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After more than a year off stage, more Las Vegas Strip shows are making their return this summer.
This weekend, the Blue Man Group returned to Luxor Hotel and Casino. Officials tweeted their reopening performance on Friday night was "an exciting and emotional event."
After 15 months away, the silent performers celebrated their return with a pop-up appearance inside Luxor on Friday.
The show's performance schedule can be viewed here.
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is reopening Mystere at Treasure Island on Monday and "O" at the Bellagio starting Thursday.
At the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, tourists packed the parking lot on Saturday afternoon where vendor Vincent Zaldivar was selling coconut water from his business Coco Taps. Zaldivar said business is better than ever.
“We’re having record numbers now since it’s opening back up we literally have beat pre-COVID records so we’re selling thousands of coconuts on the strip of Las Vegas," Zaldivar said.
He said the addition of Resorts World helps local businesses, big or small.
“It's absolutely crucial, every business small-large everything but our coconuts ended up in the Resorts World and I went to the opening it was unbelievable to see all these people back and it’s great because it’s vital for everybody’s survival here,” Zaldivar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.