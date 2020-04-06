LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Days after donating $1 million to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the valley, the Golden Knights are once again giving back.
The team will be donating 7,500 meals over the course of five weeks to hospital staff throughout Las Vegas.
"As this evolved, it was how do we help now, there is an immediate need, we see everyone working around the clock, we have some time on our hands, our guys are awesome," said Kim Frank, President of the Vegas Golden Knights foundation. "They're asking questions how can we help, that's how we all started the discussion and this is how we came up with this fun way to say thank you."
The meals are being prepared by local chefs from MacKenzie River, located inside the City National Arena.
"Those people are going to the hospital and not thinking twice about it," said Golden Knights defenseman, Deryk Engelland. "They're putting their health and safety on the line and you just want to do whatever you can, it's a small token of appreciation, but hopefully it goes a long way to help them get some good meals while they're battling this disease."
The Golden Knights will be serving 300 meals per days, five days a week.
Golden Knights players, William Karlsson, Jon Merrill, and Deryk Engelland all contributed to the initiative.
