LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights announced Friday the donation of $1,000,000 to the Nevada COVID-19 recovery task force.
VGK Owner Bill Foley, along with the Vegas Golden Knights foundation, collectively produced the charitable funds.
The money will support the purchase and supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals. PPEs include: surgical masks, medical gloves, gowns and CDC-approved respirator masks.
VGK full statement:
“We are all in this fight together. We are beyond grateful for the tireless efforts, courage and compassion that the entire medical community has demonstrated during these challenging times. These contributions will especially support those medical workers on the front lines battling the pandemic here in Nevada. They are true everyday heroes. And just like they support us, we want to support them.” – Vegas Golden Knights
To date, the task force has raised $10 million in contributions for the state of Nevada.
