LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- MGM Resorts announced the Vdara hotel and spa on the Las Vegas Strip will not be accepting new reservations amid coronavirus concerns.
An MGM Resorts spokesperson said that limited limited food and beverage options will be available for guests and residents.
Vdara and MGM Resorts will honor any existing reservations at the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.