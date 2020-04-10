LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A valley woman is using her online business to help health care workers during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Ashlyn Moreno is just 23 years old. She’s normally a photographer with an Etsy business, The Citrus Stitch, on the side but after the quarantine shuttered her business, her side hustle became her main hustle.
“Hair scarfs became a really big thing and I knew I could sew them myself,” said Moreno. “So I bought a bunch of fabric and someone actually gifted me a sewing machine.”
Moreno sold headbands online for a few years, but she noticed as more restrictions went into place that customers were requesting something unusual: buttons sewn on the sides. She learned these customers were either health care workers or looking to buy for friends in the medical field.
“I had quite a few people messaging me if I could just sew one for their friends or sew one for a nurse in their family and I was like ok this something that people need. This is something that I can do,” she said.
Moreno decided to switch up her design and opt for softer, comfier fabrics with buttons sewn on the side. Moreno said she’s having a hard time keeping up with the demand, but she decided to take the idea a step further anyway. With every purchase, she’s donating a headband to a health care worker.
Customers can also sponsor a headband to be donated. Moreno said she’s also in the process of developing a mask holder that would appeal to people who don’t want to wear a headband.
“There are people everywhere in the community that are doing jobs that are so important that we don't really recognize. I feel that this project has made me want to work on other projects that bring those people to light and bring them the recognition they deserve," said Moreno.
Moreno said she’ll keep the business going as long as she can but is having a difficult time obtaining fabric. If you can help, contact FOX5’s Cassie Mlynarek who can connect you with Ashlyn: Cassandra.Mlynarek@kvvu.com
