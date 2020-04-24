LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A valley business closed its doors for the pandemic but is utilizing its resources to help give back to the community. Logo Droppers owner, furloughed employees and volunteers are using their time to hand sew masks. The masks are available to anyone who requests them at no cost.
“We said what can we do if we’re not open? We’ve got sewing machines," said Logo Droppers owner Marian Hinebauch. "The first thing my brother, David, thought of was masks. Everyone is begging for masks and cannot find it."
For the last several weeks Marian and her volunteers have sewn hundreds of masks and filled orders from across the country.
“Nebraska, South Dakota, North Carolina," said Hinebauch. "Delta Airlines has requested 300. Every week we do 50 for them. They are amazing. They donated blankets to us. The material that it is, we can use inside for a filter.”
Hinebauch and her team will take requests through the end of April and said every request will be filled.
To request a mask, email Logo Droppers at sales@logodroppers.net
