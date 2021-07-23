LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The push to get vaccines to everyone is personal for some people. Friday afternoon, a group of local volunteers tried to convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated.
Since the beginning of las month, Mi Familia Vota has been knocking on doors throughout Las Vegas. The group, made up of volunteers, is specially targeting Hispanic neighborhoods, talking to Latinos about the vaccine.
“The Eastside is a lot of Hispanics and a lot of Hispanics don’t normally believe in vaccines in my experience, that was the thing with my family,” volunteer Leticia Rios said.
Rios's parents had COVID-19 and did not plan on getting vaccinated until she changed their minds. While she has not had COVID-19 herself, the pandemic has forever changed her life.
“I was a senior in high school and everything had to be shut down… I didn’t have a graduation. I didn’t have a prom... everything got shut down and I got really scared because I was like, ‘When is this going to end?’” Rios said.
A year and a half later, Rios is volunteering her time with the goal of helping the end of the pandemic come sooner.
She said most people are receptive to her message, but she never knows exactly what to expect knocking on a stranger’s door.
“There’s like just a few that say ‘no thank you’ and slam the door and you know its fine. We try to push to get vaccinated but if it’s an absolutely no for them you know that’s up to them,” Rios explained.
Rios tried to share with people who were hesitant why getting everyone vaccinated is so important to her.
“I just want our communities to be safe... the sooner we get through this the better,” Rios said.
The pop-up COVID-19 vaccination events in the neighborhoods offered anyone who goes free food and school supplies for kids.
Mi Familia Vota is hosting two events this weekend. The first event is at the Meadows Mall on Saturday, July 24, from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M.. On Sunday, July 25, the Universal Church on east Desert Inn Road is hosting an event from 4 P.M. to 8 PM..
For information on vaccination clinics in Las Vegas, visit Immunize Nevada's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.