LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A late-stage clinical trial for a children's COVID-19 vaccine is about to begin in the Las Vegas Valley, and participants are needed for the study.
The Wake Clinical Research Center is partnering with Henderson Pediatrics to recruit 60 or more children to receive the vaccine or the placebo for the candidate created by Novavax.
The two-dose vaccine, administered three weeks apart, has been deemed 96% effective against COVID-19 and 86% effective against the U.K. variant. The vaccine has completed its study of 30,000 adults in the U.S. and Mexico, and is set for approval sometime soon by the European Union.
The Wake Clinical Research Center is looking to recruit 60 or more participants this week for the 12 to 17-year-old age group. The study is set to begin this week.
The next study enrolling children ages 6 to 11 years old will begin sometime after.
Interested families can contact the Wake Clinical Research Center at (702) 893-8968. Children cannot enroll if they ever tested and were confirmed as positive for COVID-19, but can enroll if families suspect they were infected.
This is for the crowd who missed their chance with "planned parenthood" and wants to give it one more go. Seriously, if you sign your child up for clinical testing of this, you are an absolute MONSTER. And for the record, I DID get the FAKE vaccine...
Who would allow their child to participate in this?
