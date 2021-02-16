LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The CDC says the vast majority of COVID-related deaths -- 80% -- have been among people 65 or older. But it’s this same population that sometimes faces mobility or transportation issues.
And now that vaccinations are underway for at-risk elders, some are having trouble getting to those sites.
That’s why nonprofit Nevada Senior Services is getting ready to step in and establish vaccine sites of their own. Nevada Senior Services is opening their own small-scale vaccine sites for Nevada's most vulnerable seniors, aiming for a launch on the first week of March.
We first introduced you to Holly Falcone two weeks ago.
A home caregiver to her elderly mother, she said she worries about the options local seniors have who are unable to attend mass vaccination sites due to transportation or medical issues.
"They can't get to any facility to stand in any line obviously if you're bed-bound. If you have heart conditions, diabetes,” said Falcone.
What about home visit vaccination programs?
Nevada Senior Services is trying to get home food delivery providers like "Meals on Wheels" to bring vaccines to people's homes.
Limited funding and availability is the only reason it hasn't happened yet, according to the nonprofit's president, Jeffrey Klein.
"I think there is advocacy trying to work towards it,” said Klein.
Their vaccine sites will take place at both their northwest Las Vegas and Henderson Adult Daycare Center locations.
"We'll start out vaccinating 100 vulnerable seniors, people who otherwise would not have got their vaccine, and we will get them to come to Nevada Senior Services at Washington and Jones,” said Klein.
He said appointments will be prioritized for the most vulnerable seniors.
Unlike the current mass vaccinations sites, he said they will also help schedule and arrange transportation to the sites.
"For instance, someone who's on Medicaid as an example, is actually eligible for transportation, but someone has to help schedule it,” said Klein.
He said he’s also in conversations with Uber and Lyft about potential partnerships.
Separately, he said he hopes the familiarity and trusted reputation of his services will help to ease concerns over the vaccine.
"Having an organization that they already know… that's a really trusted resource, is just a magic bullet,” said Klein.
If you’re interested in driving vulnerable seniors back and forth to their appointments, please reach out to Nevada Senior Services, and they can point you in the right direction for volunteering. A phone number is on their website as well.
Klein said they'll soon announce how people can make appointments on their website and social media pages.
