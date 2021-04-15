LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Across the valley and Nevada, people who staff vaccine sites face tough questions from patients and even battle vaccine hesitancy, after the Johnson & Johnson vaccines were placed on pause by the federal government.
Several vaccination sites pivoted, after the federal government halted emergency use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to investigate the cases of six women who experienced blood clots following the shot.
Mobile vaccination units traveling across Northern and Southern Nevada had offered patients thousands of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, until the pause on Tuesday.
The units now offer and transport Pfizer vaccines instead, and inform patients of the change. Patients will now have to return to the sites three weeks later, and the mobile units will make the several-thousand mile journey across the state again to give doses on time.
"They're curious, and they're concerned. We acknowledge and recognize that. education is key," said Operations Chief Lanita Magee of the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management. Health staff on site are on standby to answer the public's looming questions.
The mobile units will eventually offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, when the doses can resume, to give people a choice if they no longer feel comfortable receiving the one-shot dose.
Smaller clinics across Nevada, such as Nevada Partners and Roseman University of Health Sciences vaccination event Wednesday, had to pivot quickly to Moderna. The clinic was an effort to reach out to minority communities.
"I had a lot of people expecting to get the Johnson & Johnson [vaccine] and 'one and done.' It was something that had to be discussed," said Dr. Christina Madison.
Across the valley and the country, access, transportation and time off work are barriers that help communities of color get the vaccine.
"I really hope we are able to resume using the Johnson & Johnson product. It really is the difference between vaccinated and not getting vaccinated for some people," Dr. Madison said.
