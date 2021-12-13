LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A vaccine milestone will be reached in Nevada, marking one-year since doses arrived in the Silver State.
Governor Steve Sisolak praised Nevada's COVID-19 vaccine response.
“I am continually grateful and thankful for Nevada’s public health professionals who have continued to work nonstop throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to care for Nevadans. The COVID-19 vaccine roll-out continues to be a historic and monumental effort and that wouldn’t be possible without the medical community and those working on the frontlines as vaccinators,” said Sisolak. “The work is tremendous, but is nowhere near done – we are continuing to use every tool at our disposal to reach Nevadans and make sure they have access to their first dose, second dose or a booster dose.”
Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccination response has required a partnership among all levels of government, community organizations and individuals looking to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19.
Throughout the past year, communities statewide, local governments, and organizations have made vaccine eligibility a priority.
Statewide planning ensured that vaccines would be available to the public when and where it was needed. Nevada had several vaccination campaigns to accommodate the public's demand.
Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup: In October 2020, before the vaccine was available to states, Nevada joined with California, Oregon, Washington and Colorado as the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to independently review the safety and efficacy of any vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration for distribution. Since the Workgroup formed, they have reviewed each decision issued by the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide feedback and input to support safe and effective vaccination for residents.
Vaccine Playbook: The first version of the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Playbook was released in October 2020 in anticipation of the vaccine being sent to states, and the Playbook has been updated as changes have been made regarding eligibility and vaccine availability. Nevada’s Playbook for Statewide Operations was a Nevada-specific plan crafted with input from each county, recognizing the state’s diverse geography, economy and populations. The document has been updated as the response has progressed to provide additional guidance and detail about priority populations and vaccine eligibility.
Vax Nevada Days: This effort was announced in June and led by Immunize Nevada with support from the Nevada Governor’s Office and Nevada State Immunization Program. Through the eight-week award period, 440,988 vaccines were administered to Nevadans, following a declining rate of vaccinations experienced in the month of June. The effort included eight weeks of prize drawings, with the announcement of a grand prize $1 million winner. Incentives included cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $1 million and secondary education savings accounts for post-secondary education from $5,000 to $50,000. Additionally, more than 1,000 fishing licenses and nearly 500 Nevada State Park entrance permits were awarded to eligible residents. In total, 2,000 winners were randomly selected from all Nevadans who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, no matter when their vaccine process was initiated.
Get Out the Vaccine: In July, Nevada became the first state to partner with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) “surge teams” offered by the federal government to assist the State in COVID-19 vaccination and outreach efforts. These teams targeted zip codes in Southern Nevada with low rates of vaccination and high rates of infection. Leveraging partnerships with community organizations, like Immunize Nevada and Mi Familia Vota, teams developed direct and targeted outreach in those zip codes. Teams canvassed 22 zip codes, supported more than 436 outreach and vaccination events and distributed almost 350,000 materials in the Las Vegas Valley.
State health officials remind Nevadans that everyone ages 5 years and older should get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine approved for their age group.
The testing and vaccination site at the University of Nevada Las Vegas is open with all vaccines and boosters offered to adults Sunday through Thursday 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m..
For more information go to NVCOVIDFighter.org or call 800-401-0946.
