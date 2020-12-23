LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The COVID-19 vaccine might pose problems for Nevada clinics collecting plasma needed to treat COVID-19 patients.
Health officials say donors who have just received a vaccination -- for COVID-19 or any other illness -- typically are not permitted to donate plasma for medical reasons.
Viatalant, formerly United Blood Services, says 25% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 requires convalescent plasma transfusion. And in order to care for those patients, clinics need more plasma donations from people who have had COVID-19 in the past, who have not yet been vaccinated.
Vitalant says it is working with the Food and Drug Administration to get permission for those who had COVID-19 before and donated plasma before receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, to donate plasma after receiving the vaccine. The FDA is working on guidance to address the need for plasma donations from donors who have had COVID-19.
"The FDA has stated that they are working on guidance to address this need and we stand ready to be able to do so either by verification of a prior COVID diagnosis or through additional testing," Vitalant said.
BioLife, a Las Vegas plasma collection center, said there is no deferral period for donors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine to donate, as long as they feel healthy and have no fever.
"There is an urgent patient need for human plasma, which has become even greater during the pandemic. The plasma collected at BioLife Plasma Services is processed into a wide variety of life-saving therapeutics for rare and challenging diseases, and is not sent directly to local hospitals for transfusions. For donors who have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, there is no deferral period to donate regular/source plasma as long the individual feels well and does not have a fever. " -BioLife
