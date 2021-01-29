LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pop-up clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations are starting to show up in the Las Vegas valley.
1,000 vaccinations were given at the pop-up clinic at Jerome D. Mack Middle School, as health officials rush to vaccinate as many people as possible.
“I want to reassure the community that we are trying to do our best to get you those shots when we get the shots,” said Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz.
Requirements for pop-up clinics vary depending on the location.
Mack Middle School was open to anyone who was eligible for the vaccine, however, a pop-up clinic in Boulder City scheduled to open February 3rd will only be open to Boulder City residents.
“We’re reaching around the valley and going to the pockets where people may have been underserved so far,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom.
Appointments for pop-up clinics that are organized by the Southern Nevada Health District can be made on the health district’s website.
Currently, no pop-up clinics are available, but Segerblom said more are coming.
Appointments for the City of Las Vegas’ next pop-up clinic at Doolittle Community Center were completely booked hours after being offered.
The health district, city and county officials are urging people to be patient when it comes to making a vaccine appointment.
Check the Southern Nevada Health District website often and be sure to refresh the page.
“Help the seniors that may not be able to navigate the technology themselves. It’s super important that this become a community effort,” said Diaz.
