LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations similar to last summer, according to state officials.
Case levels have not yet reached last summer's numbers, but hospitalizations have surpassed them. Although officials say the current rate of hospitalizations is slowing, the state continues to urge the public to get vaccinated.
Nevada college students are the first in line to be subject to a vaccine mandate, officials said during a Nevada COVID-19 Task Force videoconference on Friday.
All students returning to campus this fall must be vaccinated, officials said. The task force said it's the first step toward other recommendations and mandates.
Gov. Steve Sisolak is also considering mandating the vaccine for people who work with "vulnerable" populations. The Governor is already requiring all state employees to get vaccinated, or be subject to regular testing and mitigation efforts.
The state will continue to monitor other states to see what kind of mandates and efforts are working to limit COVID-19 transmission.
But let's continue to let masses of unvaccinated illegals into this country.
