LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Across Clark County and Nevada businesses and governments agencies are in discussions about incentives to get more shots in arms.
Companies are already sweetening the deal for employees: Smith's parent company Kroger is offering $100 to any employee who presents proof of vaccination. The Cosmopolitan offered $1 million in bonuses if employees achieve a high rate of vaccination; more than 80% participated.
Governments nationwide are coming up with creative ideas: Ohio and Kentucky are participating in lotteries for vaccinated residents. New York is offering Mets or Yankees tickets to anyone who gets a dose at a game vaccine site. Alabama is literally greasing the wheels by offering residents a drive around the Talladega race track behind a pace car.
What's the plan for the Entertainment Capital of the World?
"Nothing is off the table, ensuring public health is met," said County Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick.
Clark County has a goal of giving a dose to 60% of residents by June 1. The county has reached 51%, per the Southern Nevada Health District.
Companies are also offering free incentives to customers.
FREE INCENTIVES
Budweiser is giving a free beer to anyone 21 and up with a proof of vaccination, through May 16.
Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed donut daily, every time you present your vaccination card in store.
Staples and Office Depot will laminate your vaccination card for free at any location.
White Castle is giving a free dessert-on-a-stick through May 31.
Albertson's and Vons will give 10% off your groceries (up to $200) if you get your COVID-19 vaccine from their stores.
Target will give you a $5 off coupon if you get your vaccine in store.
