LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is already looking ahead to pop-up clinics at schools across the Las Vegas Valley this fall once the Food and Drug Administration approves the latest vaccine for children age 5 to 11 years old.
"That would be of great help for the school system, because now there would be a vaccine available for students of all ages," said Dr. Fermin Leguen of SNHD.
Pfizer is hopeful that its vaccine could be approved by the FDA by Halloween. The FDA released a statement that "children are not small adults," and doses currently being studied by Pfizer are different than ones offered to those age 12 and older.
Dr. Leguen said cases have been finally decreasing among Clark County School District children, while trying to control the aftermath of the latest surge.
From testing requirements and quarantines to COVID-19 cases, many parents have told FOX5 that the start of the fall semester has been far from normal. SNHD posts the guidelines for quarantines and contact tracing for students to review online.
"The biggest impact ... would be for elementary schools. If we are able to offer the vaccine for children, then of course a larger percent of children will be protected," Dr. Leguen said.
Dr. Leguen said vaccine clinics after school, on weekends or at different community sites will be options to help vaccinate as many children as possible.
