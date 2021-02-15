UPDATE (Feb. 15) -- The city of Las Vegas on Monday announced that utility workers may also now register for vaccine appointments for its upcoming clinic at Chuck Minker Sports Complex.
Update - Utility workers may also now register for appointments.— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) February 15, 2021
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas announced a vaccine clinic for those aged 70 and older this week.
The site will be open on Wednesday, Feb. 17 through Friday, Feb. 19 at the Chuck Minker Sports Complex, 275 N. Mojave Road, near Stewart Avenue. Vaccines will be provided by the Southern Nevada Health District.
Anyone interested in the vaccine must register online and book an appointment. According to a press release from the city, patients should preprint a consent form to bring to their appointment.
Click here to book an appointment.
The clinic will have a limit of 1,100 doses per day and is limited only to those 70 and older. The city requests to show up within five minutes of the appointment.
“I know that many in Ward 3 and around the city have been patiently waiting to be vaccinated, and I am thankful that we can open this site at Chuck Minker,” Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said in a written statement. “We are prioritizing our senior citizens, and I encourage everyone who is eligible to make an appointment and get vaccinated.”
