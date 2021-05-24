LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- From locals to tourists, anyone who wanted a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine could get a shot at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Monday night.
Immunize Nevada representatives said they was prepared to administer hundreds of vaccines to anyone who wanted one. People who signed up were also given a free professional photo at the famous sign.
"If you have to get the shot, might as well make it fun," said one woman who lives in Las Vegas part-time.
One tourist from the Netherlands did not expect a vaccine to be available on her vacation. "They are vaccinating primarily the older people. We are still waiting. I am very grateful," she said.
"We really wanted to get the crowd out and people excited," said Mayra Gonzalez with Immunize Nevada.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 1.3 million vaccines have been administered, 71,000 people from different states and different countries got their vaccine on a trip through Nevada.
Immunize Nevada said vaccinating tourists is part of their mission as well, to keep local hospitality employees safe.
"Tourists and locals blend together. They are 'extended locals' -- a lot of them come often. We have to vaccinate everybody if we want to end this pandemic," Gonzalez said.
The next vaccination pop-up at a fun event will happen at Area15.
