LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) announced Tuesday that it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline health care workers on Wednesday.
According to a news release, VASNHS is part of the initial group of 37 VA medical centers across the country that began receiving and administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week.
The sites were chosen for their ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures, the release notes.
“The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is proud to be a part of the initial 37 VA medical centers receiving the vaccine,” said William J. Caron, VASNHS Director/CEO.
According to VASNHS, COVID-19 vaccine implementation will include an initial limited-supply phase followed by a general implementation phase, when large supplies of the vaccine will be available.
As increased vaccine supply becomes available, VA plans to distribute these vaccines at additional facilities to offer the vaccine to more Veterans and employees.
“Ultimately, the department’s goal is to offer the vaccine to all Veterans receiving care at VA,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “As increased vaccine supply is obtained, VA plans to distribute these vaccines at additional facilities to provide the vaccine to more Veterans and employees.”
On Monday, University Medical Center (UMC) in Las Vegas became the first hospital in the state to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline healthcare workers.
