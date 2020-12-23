LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System administered approximately 1,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first week of distribution.
From Dec. 16-22, the hospital administered the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 1,232 individuals, including hospital workers and some patients. The patients who received the vaccine were part of the VA's gambling treatment program in North Las Vegas. The facility is classified as a long-term care facility according to CDC guidelines, officials said.
The VA is currently in a limited-supply initial phase. As the vaccine becomes more available, the VA said care teams will reach out to eligible veterans to schedule vaccinations.
