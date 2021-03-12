LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- VA of Southern Nevada will now offer the Janssen, or Johnson & Johnson, single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.
Northwest and southeast VA clinics started offering the Moderna vaccine on March 6. The VA will offer the Janssen vaccine by appointment Saturday, March 13 at the northwest Las Vegas VA clinic.
The VA has provided more than 200 Janssen doses by appointment at clinics in Pahrump and Laughlin.
The VA will also host a COVID-19 vaccine to enrolled veterans of any age, by appointment or walk-in, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 14 at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center. Second doses of the vaccine will also be administered to veterans who received their first Pfizer dose on Feb. 21.
The VA asks those attending the clinic to enter through the west entrance of the medical center. Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine must be enrolled with the local VA prior to their arrival at the clinic. Enrollment services will not be available on site.
Since receiving its first dose on Dec. 16, the VA of Southern Nevada has administered more than 30,000 vaccine doses.
APPOINTMENT INFORMATION
Vaccination appointment information can be found online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.