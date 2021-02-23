LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) announced Tuesday that it's offering a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans ages 65 and older Saturday in North Las Vegas.
According to a news release, the walk-up clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.
First doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to VASNHS-enrolled veterans ages 65 and older during the event.
According to the release, if demand exceeds available vaccine supply, eligible Veterans will be scheduled for a later date. Veterans who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will not be eligible to receive their second dose during this event.
Officials note that traffic will be limited to a single point-of-entry through the West Entrance to the medical center in order to keep accurate count.
Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine must be enrolled with VASNHS prior to their arrival for the clinic on Saturday as no on-site enrollment services will be available during this event.
According to the release, the following groups are eligible to receive the vaccine at VASNHS during normal hours of operation:
- Veterans 65-years-old or older can receive their vaccine by appointment at the North Las Vegas VAMC during normal vaccine clinic hours (weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) by calling (702) 791-9185. (Please note: This is a reservation time block vs. an exact appointment time and Veterans should be prepared for a brief wait prior to receiving their vaccine).
- Veterans under age 65 should not contact the reservation line. Please wait until you are contacted by VASNHS letting you know scheduling is open to your age group.
- Veterans 70-years-old or older can receive their vaccine on a walk-in basis during our normal vaccine clinic hours (weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)
- Veterans in high-risk categories who have questions about the vaccine and scheduling should contact their primary care team – not the reservation line.
According to officials, veterans who have received their first dose from the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center or another location should receive their second dose from the same location.
Based on limited supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine, VASNHS is adhering to CDC and VA guidelines and primarily distributing via priority groups. All veterans interested in receiving the vaccine will eventually have the opportunity when supply permits, the release notes.
