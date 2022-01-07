LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Southern Nevada, the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System says it is taking surge contingency measures at its North Las Vegas facility.
The efforts begin Monday, Jan. 10.
The North Las Vegas VA Medical Center will open a COVID evaluation tent "in order to reduce the recent stress on the emergency department caused by the influx of COVID-related visits," VASNHS said in a release.
Veterans coming to the center are asked to first report to the tent, which will be located in the southwest corner of the campus via Shelley Berkley Way.
TESTING
In the tent, nursing staff will triage patients based on symptom severity. The hospital system says visitors with mild symptoms will not be tested due to limited resources. They will be provided information for home quarantine.
"Veterans with serious symptoms of COVID will be screened for further evaluation and admission if necessary. VASNHS will not test individuals who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 at this time," they said.
VISITATION RULES
They are also changing visitation rules:
- Emergency department and inpatient visitors will be allowed in the facility but limited to one visitor per patient;
- The visitor must stay in the patient’s assigned room during the visit;
- Visiting hours for the inpatient units will be from 8 to 10 a.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m.
For outpatient appointments, veterans that require a caregiver may have one adult caregiver accompany them to appointments, they said. Visitation for the LVR3 and inpatient mental health is prohibited at this time.
VIRTUAL APPOINTMENTS
Many patients will be transitioned to virtual care appointments, rather than in-person. Patients should be contacted for further information.
Veterans who have face-to-face appointments in January at any primary care clinic are encouraged to request their appointment be converted to a telehealth or a VA Video Connect by calling 702-791-9024 or with MyHealtheVet at https://www.myhealth.va.gov/.
ELECTIVE SURGERIES POSTPONED
VASNHS said they will be postponing all elective surgical procedures for the immediate future.
"Unfortunately, like many health care organizations across the country, the recent uptick in COVID cases due to the omicron variant has created resources, staffing and logistics challenges locally," they said. "We kindly ask veterans and visitors to please be patient with the staff as we work to provide the best services possible."
