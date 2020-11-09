LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Utah's Attorney General has said he will assist Nevada in "post-election scrutiny" as the state continues working to certify general election results.
On Monday, shortly after Attorney General Sean Reyes told the Salt Lake Tribune that he observed voting "irregularities" in Nevada while volunteering with the Trump campaign, Reyes issued a statement saying he will continue to use his personal time to "make sure claims are brought as quickly and accurately as possible," in Nevada.
"There are legitimate concerns in some very key states like Nevada that need to be examined carefully and possibly remedied," Reyes said.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford tweeted responding to Reyes' comments about investigating voting issues allegedly observed in Nevada.
Didn’t realize you were in town, Sean. I’ll give you a call right quick. https://t.co/Z2JzxLmUB3— Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) November 10, 2020
Ford's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reyes' office did not immediately respond to a request to clarify "mistakes" referenced in his statement about what he had observed while volunteering for the Trump campaign in Nevada.
The full statement from Attorney General Reyes is available here:
Politics has sharply divided our nation this year, and that division continues as votes are tabulated. To reiterate, I took a personal weekend in Nevada to help review and advise about allegations of voting irregularities and to support efforts to see that all legal votes are counted. Lawyers in other states have also reached out to me and I’ve provided my perspectives to them on my personal time.
National election results so far show that this was a close race—so close, in fact, that scrutiny of the election process would likely occur no matter who won the Presidential contest. Certification by all states is unlikely to occur until legal challenges are settled. People may not like post-election scrutiny, but it’s a right that can’t be ignored. This kind of inquiry is part of the process and I am proud to assist in it.
To be very clear, I do not think all votes in the 2020 election are compromised. Far from it. There are dedicated volunteers and election officials in Utah and in every state, who work very hard to ensure that all legal votes are counted properly. I laud their efforts and their hard work, which continues.
However, there are legitimate concerns in some very key states like Nevada that need to be examined carefully and possibly remedied. I volunteered in Nevada on my own time to review these issues up close. Some mistakes there may have been made innocently. Others appear more intentional.
In either case, there is evidence of voting irregularities that may have resulted in improper votes being counted or proper votes being rejected. How many? Will they make a difference? These are the answers we are seeking.
We deserve to investigate and find out because any evidence of wrongdoing, whether intentional or not, compromises the overall fairness of the electoral process and can disenfranchise the votes of millions of Americans.
I am assisting in this effort because Utahns and Americans deserve answers. We should be united in the desire to carefully review and remedy any irregularities. On behalf of whomever wins the election and for the integrity of the vote, let us make sure the election result is fair and not undermined or questioned due to these concerns.
On my personal time, I will continue to work with those in Nevada or any other state to make sure claims are brought as quickly and accurately as possible. Once the parties have presented legal arguments, courts have ruled and certifications are finalized, we can get a definitive outcome for America.
And as to those who say we should ignore concerns over the process and move on immediately, it reminds me of fans rushing the field after the winning TD on the last play of the game. If the opposing coach throws a challenge flag, the game isn’t over until the officials come back, review the play and make the final call. The fans will have to watch and wait no matter how much they want it to be over and their team declared the winner.
- Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes
