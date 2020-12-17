LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- In a year marked by stay-at-home orders, historic levels of election mail, and now a holiday season relying heavily on e-commerce, mail carriers -- "essential workers" this year -- have been working diligently to meet our needs.
As 2020 nears its close, carriers are handling a historic rush.
"With the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people have switched to online shopping," said Rod Spurgeon, USPS spokesperson for the service's western region.
Implementing simple precautions like leaving your porch light on when you're expecting a delivery can make mail carriers' lives a lot easier.
"They are so vital, so essential. Especially in this situation we're facing right now," Spurgeon said.
The week before Christmas is likely the peak of their efforts.
"Busiest week of the year," said Spurgeon.
He said that USPS is seeing an increase in package deliveries in 2020.
This past Monday, he said they had about 13,000,000 people visit USPS.com.
But USPS employees are not the only ones dealing with high volumes amid a pandemic. Amazon staff said that getting a gift to a loved one right now is "more challenging than ever."
Mail carriers across the board are experiencing this crush.
"They've been coming to work every day working hard for our customers, and they're continuing to do that for this holiday season," said Spurgeon.
For those who are expecting deliveries, Spurgeon has a plea: to consider the experience of the mail carrier when they come to our homes.
"I'm asking you, please make sure that they stay safe as well," said Spurgeon.
Mail carriers often face challenges that can be easily mitigated.
"Keep your porch light on. Keep it nice and illuminated so they can get there, and get it safely to your door. Also, make sure no obstructions, nothing on the ground, no rocks, no sticks, no debris, so that there's nothing for them to trip on. And then we deliver that package to your home -- make sure you keep your dog secure inside your house," said Spurgeon.
Before opening your door for a package, "make sure you have your mask. Practice social distancing."
In order to have something delivered by Christmas day, December 15 was their deadline for USPS Retail Ground®, so that is no longer a shipping option.
However, according to Spurgeon, upcoming deadlines include:
- December 18 for First-Class Mail® cards and letters.
- December 19 for Priority Mail® service.
- December 23 for Priority Mail Express®.
