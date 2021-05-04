LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cars are flying off the lot at used car dealerships.
Used Car Outlet in Las Vegas typically stocks 50 to 60 cars on their lot, but right now the owner said it’s only about a quarter of that.
“Eighteen months ago, the same car, a 2010 Chevy Impala today, is worth more than it was two years ago,” Used Car Outlet owner Kevin Miller said.
Miller said March was his businesses busiest month ever, and it’s not slowing down. The March stimulus check and tax season is contributing to this surge. However, it’s pandemic related computer chip shortages and plant shutdown’s that has left new dealers in short supply. In return that leaves a limited inventory for used car sellers, and therefore higher prices for consumers.
"If you don't need the vehicle and you want to get rid of the car now is the time to sell. We would love to buy," Miller said.
Trucks are seeing the steepest increases in prices, and Miller said high resale makes like Honda and Toyota are the next highest. However, across the board Miller said prices are up 30%.
"There are few cars and people with money," Miller said.
Randy Carter from Las Vegas bought a car at Used Car Outlet on Tuesday. He drove a Buick off the lot.
"It's such a demand on vehicles with everything going on in the world,” Carter said. Carter said he had low credit and struggled finding a new ride until he found Miller’s lot.
“They can be picky and choose who they want to deal with," he said.
Miller said for the first time they’re having to rely on purchasing vehicles from out of state.
Nationwide about half of car buyers are paying within five percent of the sticker price at dealerships, according to JD Power.
