LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will visit Nevada on Thursday to highlight COVID-19 surge team response in Southern Nevada.
Gov. Steve Sisolak will join Secretary Xavier Becerra to receive updates on the federal surge team's efforts in the state. Sisolak announced on July 8 that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was sending units to assist with vaccine outreach in Southern Nevada.
Secretary Becerra will tour the Clark County Fire Department Training Facility, which is where the COVID-19 surge response team is coordinating its response, and receive a private briefing from state and local officials, FEMA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention personnel. The secretary also will visit a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.