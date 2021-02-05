US economy adds 49,000 jobs in January — a grim sign for the jobs recovery

America's unemployment rate fell to 6.3% in January, beating economists' expectations but still signaling a sluggish recovery.
The US economy added 49,000 jobs last month, according to the government jobs report released Friday morning.
This is a developing story. It will be updated
