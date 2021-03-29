LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada, Reno, announced Monday that it has received approval from the State of Nevada and Washoe County to hold an in-person Commencement ceremony in May at Mackay Stadium.
In a campus-wide announcement, UNR President Brian Sandoval said the school worked diligently over the past several weeks to explore and develop a new plan for an in-person commencement. Sandoval said the plan contains a number of health and safety precautions based on the latest guidelines from the county and state.
- Commencement for 2021 graduates will be held Thursday, May 13, Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15. Ceremony times will be 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. Specific college times will be announced shortly.
- Commencement for 2020 graduates will be held at Mackay Stadium on Wednesday, May 12. Ceremony times will be 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Specific college times will be announced shortly.
According to a news release, graduates will be allowed up to four guests to attend the ceremony. All ceremonies will be livestreamed. More information regarding ticketing procedures will be available shortly, the release notes.
According to UNR, the 2021 Virtual Commencement Ceremony will still be available on Friday, May 14. This will serve as the inclement weather alternative. If ceremonies must be canceled due to extreme weather or emergency conditions, they will not be rescheduled.
The school notes that Mackay Stadium was approved as the venue because it will allow ticketing for graduates and their guests and is an open-air site. UNR is "not able to use the historical Quad because it does not meet the standards required for large gatherings which would provide a controlled and safe environment."
