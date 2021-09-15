LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- University of Nevada, Reno president and former governor Brian Sandoval announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.
Sandoval said he received he positive test early on Sept. 15 after previously testing negative last week, on Sept. 9. Sandoval said he will work from home and self-isolate over the next ten days.
Sandoval said he received his COVID-19 vaccine in the spring and attributes his mild case to the efficacy of the vaccines.
"Breakthrough infections tend to be mild when one is vaccinated and this is exactly what I am experiencing right now," Sandoval said in a letter to students. "I want to use this moment to encourage all of our students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated if you have not done so already."
Sandoval was in Las Vegas Monday night as the Raiders took on the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. Sandoval lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the game.
What an incredible honor to pay tribute to Mr. Davis and light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the @Raiders home opener at @AllegiantStadm versus the @Ravens. #MNF pic.twitter.com/8btrGqPydu— Brian Sandoval (@Pres_Sandoval) September 14, 2021
Sandoval's letter to UNR students and staff reads:
September 15, 2021
Dear Wolf Pack Family,
A special thanks needs to be given to all of you for the work that has been done so far this semester in ensuring the health and well-being of our campus community. The steps that all of you are taking this semester speak to the concern and care that the Wolf Pack Family continues to demonstrate for one another during what has been an achievement-filled and busy fall semester.
With that said, I wish to inform you earlier today I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms have been very mild and I am confident I will make a quick recovery. For the next 10 days, I will be isolating and working from home. It is important to note that I tested negative for the virus on Thursday, so the onset of COVID-19 can happen fast when you least expect it.
The positive test result I received this morning and the mild symptoms I’ve experienced thus far also point to the fact that the COVID-19 vaccines are indeed doing their job. I received my COVID-19 vaccinations earlier this spring and I am so grateful I did. Breakthrough infections tend to be mild when one is vaccinated and this is exactly what I am experiencing right now. I want to use this moment to encourage all of our students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated if you have not done so already.
I wish to thank the health care professionals who have been of great assistance. In particular, our chief medical officer, Dr. Cheryl Hug-English, has provided me with her usual brand of empathy, care and guidance on what steps I need to follow. We should all be very proud of the public health workers throughout our state who, on a daily basis, are tending to the health and well-being of all Nevadans.
I wish to encourage our campus community to continue to wear masks in indoor settings, practice social distancing whenever possible, wash your hands frequently and if you are not vaccinated, to do so as soon as you can. Please remember, information regarding all COVID-19 related policies and procedures are available on the University’s coronavirus web page. Included on these pages are face covering guidelines, information on how an individual can get a vaccination, as well as general student, employee and department guidance.
I look forward to returning to my office in Clark Administration once my 10-day isolation period has ended and I am medically cleared to do so.
Go Pack!
Sincere regards,
Brian Sandoval
President
Students at UNR will be required to show proof of vaccination for the spring semester after the Nevada System of Higher Education approved a vaccine mandate in August.
Gov. Sisolak tweeted about Sandoval's COVID-19 diagnosis, saying he is glad he is experiencing very mild symptoms.
I am so glad that @Pres_Sandoval is fully vaccinated against #COVID19 and is only experiencing very mild symptoms. The vaccine help prevent severe cases of disease. We continue to urge all Nevadans to get vaccinated. Find a clinic near you at https://t.co/ufUgXTpoJa https://t.co/vid5eih3p5— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 15, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.