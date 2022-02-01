LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada, Reno announced it terminated its contract with Northshore Clinical Laboratories "due to the institution’s dissatisfaction with Northshore’s service in helping to conduct on-campus COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff."
The decision is effective immediately, according to the university in a media statement.
UNR's student health center will continue to give free COVID-19 tests to the university community from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Testing will begin on Thursday.
“This announcement does not in any way change our focus, which is to provide timely on-campus COVID-19 testing for our campus community,” University President Brian Sandoval said in the statement. “In addition to reaching out to the State of Nevada for assistance, we are also planning to explore additional resources from the region’s health organizations as well other University resources in order to meet the on-campus testing needs.”
FOX5 affiliate KOLO in Reno reported last week the laboratory was under investigation by the state.
KOLO 8 News Now reported approximately "200 PCR tests done by Northshore produced negative results when independent verification showed those results were in fact positive."
"The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services’ Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance is investigating Northshore Clinical Labs. The Department is currently reviewing this complaint against Northshore Clinical Labs and no further information will be provided until the investigation is complete. The Department licenses laboratories that perform diagnostic medical laboratory tests in accordance with federal and state standards," Nevada DHHS said to FOX5 in a statement.
Northshore is used for the City of Las Vegas' weekend COVID-19 testing option at the Veterans Memorial Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.