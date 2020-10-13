LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada Reno says it has had successful preliminary lab results with a COVID-19 test that takes 30 seconds to produce a result.
A professor from the University’s College of Engineering Chemical and Materials Department says the rapid test would allow for disease detection without the need for a laboratory setting or licensed health care workers.
“This is Point of Care testing to assess the exposure to COVID-19. We do not need a laboratory setting or trained health care workers to administer the test. Electrochemical biosensors are advantageous for sensing purposes as they are sensitive, accurate and simple," said Prof. Mano Misra.
The test uses a nanotube-based electrochemical biosensor, a similar technology that Misra has used in the past for detecting tuberculosis, colorectal cancer and biomarkers for food safety.
The test is run using a nasal swab or exhaled breath, which has biomarkers of COVID-19. Misra and his team say they have successfully demonstrated a simple, inexpensive, rapid and non-invasive diagnostic platform that has the potential to effectively detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
