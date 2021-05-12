LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For many "COVID-19 grads," 2020 was unprecedented year filled with uncertainty after leaving school.
Last year, there were only virtual ceremonies, but University of Nevada, Las Vegas is now giving the class of 2020 the chance to make up what they missed. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, UNLV graduates will walk the stage and be handed their diploma.
Carolyn Delcid is jumping at the chance to have a real graduation.
“I am so excited, my dreams are coming true to walk across the stage … I got a new dress, new heels,” Delcid said.
For the ceremonies at Sam Boyd Stadium, each grad will only be allowed to bring four guests, which is a bit of a problem for Delcid.
“My family is just too big. My immediate family is like, 12 people deep … My mom, my sister and my dad … everyone is bidding for that last spot, so I just don’t know it is too much pressure,” Delcid said.
Delcid graduated virtually last year with her family cheering her on in her living room. Her diploma later arrived in the mail.
After being forced into a virtual world, learning and graduating through a computer screen, entering the real world has been a real challenge.
“I couldn’t get an internship at the courthouse … you couldn’t do a lot of the normal things, so that was really hard,” Delcid said.
As a criminal justice major, Delcid said she couldn’t spend time at the courthouse because it was closed. She’s had a hard time launching her career.
“You have to just find a different way, like a different career for now or the time being,” Delcid said.
Delcid has been paying the bills working at the Red Rock Resort pool, and started her own small business selling eyelashes.
“During the COVID crisis, there was more of a variance in what opportunities were out there and how work was being done, as well as certainly a drop in the opportunities that were available,” said Eileen McGarry, executive director of UNLV's career services. They help connect grads with potential employers.
McGarry said that class of 2020 graduated to a challenged job market, unlike any class pre-pandemic -- even those facing past recessions.
“There are employers who may have stopped their activity with us and are picking it up again,” McGarry said.
McGarry said the outlook for the job market gets better the closer we get to the end of the pandemic, though it's still not what it once was.
“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. We are getting more frequent calls and participation from employers,” McGarry said.
“My love for the criminal justice system has always been there, and I definitely do want to go back,” Delcid said.
To move toward reaching her dream career, Delcid said she thinks going back to UNLV and taking a big step she missed -- graduating in a real ceremony -- will help get her on track.
“Having those pictures of me walking across the stage and having that experience really is going to be … the chapter of college will be closed,” Delcid said.
Though she will be getting the real ceremony COVID-19 took away, for so many grads like Delcid, the virus continues to keep careers they have worked so hard toward on hold.
UNLV career services says that past grads, especially the class of 2020, is welcome to come back to them for help with counseling and career services. For more information, click here.
