LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A wastewater tracking program at University of Nevada Las Vegas will have its data shared nationwide, as the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hopes to track the next COVID-19 surge.
More than 37 states, including Nevada, will report their data from wastewater into the National Wastewater Surveillance System. The data is recorded here: Wastewater Tracker
CDC officials praised the programs nationwide as an effective detection tool.
"Wastewater surveillance serves as an early warning system for the emergence of COVID-19 in a community...it continues to be a very solid indicator of what’s going on in the community," said Dr. Amy Kirby of the CDC.
"Whether case counts are going up or down, we want to be out there.
We can predict when a variant is taking over," Edwin Oh, Professor of the UNLV Lab of Neurogenetics and Precision Medicine said.
The team detected the surge from the U.K. variant, the Delta variant and then warned the health district of the surge of the Omicron variant.
Professor Oh believes the data will be a crucial warning tool, as more people use at-home tests and move away from public sites.
